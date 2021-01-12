Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,243 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,529,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,557,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $138.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.