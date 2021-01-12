Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,734.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 213,402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,562,000 after purchasing an additional 38,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

AMAT stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.