Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 830.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 758,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMNL stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,590. The company has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Applied Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Applied Minerals alerts:

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It offers halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and/or reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.