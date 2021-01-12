Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives $24.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARAV shares. William Blair started coverage on Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,675. Aravive has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.40.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAV. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

