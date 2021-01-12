ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.94. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $48.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

