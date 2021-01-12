ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.15.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

