Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Increased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 143.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 518,625 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $31,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,240. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

