Arepacoin (AREPA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 47.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $136,461.53 and approximately $10.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 382.8% higher against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,133,595 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

