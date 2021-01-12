Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARES has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $46.74 on Friday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 86.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock valued at $51,731,114. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

