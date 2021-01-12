Arionum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Arionum has a total market cap of $54,859.70 and $27.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,381.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.39 or 0.03133635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.82 or 0.00395026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.01346804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.53 or 0.00557067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.00467724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.54 or 0.00298240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.