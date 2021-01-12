Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Trading Down 1.8%

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)’s stock price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$24.95 and last traded at C$24.96. 346,517 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 327,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.41.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.60.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$200.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.