Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.00

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 32864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 155.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 795,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 484,270 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 411,183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 752.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

