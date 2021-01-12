Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $132.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.60.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

NYSE:AJG opened at $118.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after buying an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.