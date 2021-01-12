Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $81.83. 399,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,380. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 142,857 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Arvinas by 41.1% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

