Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.15 (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AHT opened at GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,359.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,931.62. Ashtead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,752 ($49.02).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,660 ($34.75).

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

