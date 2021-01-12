Asian Fintech Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $1.15 million and $96.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin.

Asian Fintech Coin Trading

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

