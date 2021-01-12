ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

ASAZY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

