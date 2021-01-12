Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Down 78.5% in December

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASBFY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. 10,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

