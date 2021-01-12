Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Assure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ARHH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 26,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

