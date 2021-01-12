Astor Investment Management LLC Has $298,000 Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.60. 3,701,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $85.47.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

