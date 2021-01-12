Astor Investment Management LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 449.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 315,666 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 207,161 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 293,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 176,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,634. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

