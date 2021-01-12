At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Craig Hallum started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised At Home Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.28.

NYSE HOME opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 11,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $256,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 275,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $4,826,372.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,856 shares of company stock valued at $480,235. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in At Home Group by 321.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

