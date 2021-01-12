ATB Capital Boosts Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.50

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

EFX traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.25. 246,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The company has a market cap of C$650.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$12.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.77.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$265.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

