ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$47.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

ACO.X stock opened at C$37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$54.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 2,250 shares of ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.49 per share, with a total value of C$86,591.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,165,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,990,811.74.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

