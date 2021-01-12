ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.27

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and traded as low as $29.22. ATCO shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get ATCO alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.