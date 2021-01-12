Atlantic Securities Downgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Underweight

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, 140166 lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 302.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 340.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 569.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

