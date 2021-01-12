Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.95

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 42063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.