Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $17.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

ATCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atlas by 95.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 845,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

