Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.41.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.04, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

