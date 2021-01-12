Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 625.0% in December

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 625.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atos has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Atos has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

