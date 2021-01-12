Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.54

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.54 and traded as low as $42.36. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $42.56, with a volume of 1,158 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.