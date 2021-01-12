Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0872 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Auctus has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a market cap of $2.75 million and $22,813.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.73 or 0.00379723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.93 or 0.04250923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,476,760 tokens. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

