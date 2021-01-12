Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of ATDRY stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 157,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,905. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.