Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $320.87

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $320.87 and last traded at $319.89, with a volume of 1622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $317.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.93.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Autodesk by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

