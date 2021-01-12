AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

AVEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $233.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.40. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. On average, analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

