Axe Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Axe has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $314,349.01 and $67,376.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00558834 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.