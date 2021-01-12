Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Axion Power International stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 62,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,800. Axion Power International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

