Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.90

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.90 and last traded at $134.07, with a volume of 29451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.97, a P/E/G ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $256,532.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,990.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,232,195 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,056,000 after purchasing an additional 101,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,196,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,501,000 after acquiring an additional 132,015 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.