Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Update

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,800 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AYTU opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Aytu BioScience has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 1,333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu BioScience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

