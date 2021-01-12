AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,719 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 0.06% of AZZ worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,717,000 after buying an additional 97,683 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in AZZ by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 633,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after buying an additional 495,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in AZZ by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 529,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 495,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after buying an additional 179,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 442,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

NYSE AZZ opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

