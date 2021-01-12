AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AZZ opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

