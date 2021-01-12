B. Riley Comments on American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.16 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.