Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.03.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $248.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

