Bainco International Investors Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.28. 14,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,487. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.67 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

