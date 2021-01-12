Bainco International Investors Buys 3,504 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.99. 561,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,413,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

