Bainco International Investors Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 71.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $315.95. The company had a trading volume of 36,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,060. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.