Bainco International Investors Purchases 1,548 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Bainco International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $4,049,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $276.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.41. The company has a market capitalization of $298.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

