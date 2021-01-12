Bainco International Investors Purchases 9,995 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 757,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

