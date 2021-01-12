Bainco International Investors Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Bainco International Investors decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,290 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 335.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,980. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37.

