Bainco International Investors Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,950,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.75. 182,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,842. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $199.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

